Will Trump’s copper tariffs hit the US economy harder than the rest of the world?

The cost of copper in the US has surged to unprecedented heights following the announcement of a 50 per cent tariff on imported copper, set to take effect on August 1. This new tariff could exacerbate the already-high prices of the industrial metal, used extensively in sectors such as electronics, construction, and renewable energy. On the day of the announcement, copper prices in the US spiked by 13 per cent, the largest single-day jump since 1989, reaching a record $5.69 per pound. By contrast, prices in global markets saw only minimal increases, underscoring the growing disparity between US copper costs and those in other regions.

Copper is vital to a vast array of industries, from home appliances to electric vehicles and semiconductors. The price spike is expected to increase the cost of everyday products for US consumers, including goods like refrigerators, air conditioners, and cars. Construction projects, including those related to infrastructure and housing, are also likely to face higher costs, as copper is a key material in wiring, plumbing, and various industrial applications. The potential ripple effect could drive up overall inflation, further straining the US economy.

Unrealistic expectations for domestic production

While the Trump administration’s aim with the tariff is to reduce reliance on foreign copper and boost domestic production, experts warn that this goal is unrealistic in the short term. The US imports nearly half of its copper, primarily from countries such as Chile, Canada, Peru, and Mexico. However, US mines are not equipped to meet the nation’s copper needs in the near future. Increasing domestic production would require substantial investments in mining infrastructure, which could take years, if not decades, to fully ramp up.

The tariff could also inadvertently encourage businesses to seek cheaper alternatives, such as aluminium, which could be used in place of copper in some products, despite its higher long-term maintenance costs. Yet, aluminium is not a perfect substitute, as copper’s superior conductivity makes it crucial for industries like renewable energy, semiconductors, and aerospace, where performance is paramount. As a result, some industries may face higher operational costs as they attempt to pivot, creating inefficiencies and increasing product prices for consumers.

Wider economic consequences

The copper tariff, while aimed at strengthening the US economy by fostering domestic production, is likely to backfire in several areas. The most immediate consequence will be price inflation for consumers. Everything from home repairs to new cars could become more expensive as companies pass along their increased costs. This price hike is also expected to affect industries like electric vehicles (EVs), where copper is a crucial component in batteries and wiring.

Additionally, industries dependent on copper for infrastructure projects, such as utilities and renewable energy companies, will see rising operational costs. Projects related to energy generation and distribution could be delayed or scaled back due to the increased cost of materials, further straining the US energy grid and impeding progress toward clean energy goals. In sectors like aerospace and defence, where copper is used in everything from aircraft to missile defence systems, the increased costs could hinder innovation and project timelines.

The tariff also places a significant burden on US consumers who will bear the brunt of higher prices, particularly in a country where inflation is already a concern. The added cost of everything from home appliances to EVs will strain household budgets, particularly for lower-income Americans.

The long-term picture

In the long term, the success of Trump's tariff strategy hinges on the ability of US manufacturers to ramp up domestic production. However, experts caution that such an outcome is not realistic in the near term. Copper mining is a complex and capital-intensive industry, and even if new mines are developed, it will take years to reach a scale that meets US demand. In the meantime, companies will likely seek workarounds, such as moving production overseas or investing in alternative materials.