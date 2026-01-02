/Warren Buffett, in last interview as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, says firm will last another century

In his last interview as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett has said the holding firm is uniquely positioned to endure for the next century. Buffett officially stepped down as CEO on the last day of 2025, handing the role to his successor Greg Abel.

What Buffett said about future of Berkshire Hathaway

Buffett formally relinquished the CEO role on Thursday (Dec 31), after 60 years at the helm that transformed the company from a failing textile business into a trillion-dollar conglomerate. Berkshire now owns or has stakes in companies spanning insurance, railways, energy and consumer brands.

As Buffett leaves, Berkshire has than $300 billion in cash. “It has a better chance of being here 100 years from now than any company I can think of,” Buffett said in an interview with CNBC channel.

Buffett is full of praise for successor Abel

Buffett praised his successor Abel for decisiveness and judgement. “Greg will be the decider…I’d rather have Greg handling my money than any of the top investment advisers or any of the top CEOs in the United States,” he said.

His comments came as some investors had concerns after Buffett announced his retirement in May last year. They had asked if Abel could manage Berkshire’s businesses and investment portfolio while sustaining its premium valuation.

Dismissing the concerns, Buffet described Abel as a ‘grounded, sensible leader’ who lives a low-key life away from the limelight.

“He’s not a distorted individual," Buffet said, adding that if Abel's neighbours didn’t know who he was, they wouldn’t have any idea he was about to lead a company with nearly 400,000 employees.

What is Buffett going to do, in Buffett's words

In the interview, Buffet indicated he will have a reduced public presence, adding that he will not speak at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting this year, but will still attend. “Everything will be the same,” he said, adding that he will remain seated with the board at the meeting.

Buffett’s exit: What comes next

Buffett, who stepping aside as CEO at the age of 95, will continue to remain the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. His will be an advisory and oversight role, without much public appearances.

Day-to-day leadership now passes to new CEO Abel, who will be the ultimate decision-maker across Berkshire’s companies and capital allocation.

Groomed for the role for years now, Abel was leading Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses. This is a clear and deliberate succession, rather than an abrupt change.