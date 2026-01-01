/7 timeless investment lessons from Warren Buffett every investor must know

As Warren Buffett stepped down as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway at the age of 95, his commitment to long‑term investing remains one of his most enduring lessons. He has famously said that his ‘favourite holding period is forever,’ avoiding frequent trading or attempts to time the market. Buffett views stock ownership as part‑ownership of a business, meaning that if the company’s fundamentals remain strong, short‑term price fluctuations are largely irrelevant. This philosophy underpinned many of Berkshire Hathaway’s most successful investments, including significant stakes in Coca‑Cola and American Express. Over six decades, Buffett transformed Berkshire from a struggling New England textile firm into a $1 trillion‑plus conglomerate, making a remarkable series of prescient investment decisions that millions of investors have followed almost as if guided by divine insight.

