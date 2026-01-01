/Warren Buffett’s net worth: How the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ built his billions

Warren Buffett’s net worth has crossed $148 billion, built through decades of value investing and the growth of Berkshire Hathaway. From compounding wealth after age 50 to pledging nearly all his fortune to charity, Buffett’s journey reflects patience, discipline and simple living.
Warren Buffett’s wealth has recently soared past the $148 billion mark. This massive fortune is primarily driven by the stellar performance of Berkshire Hathaway’s diverse stock portfolio.
The majority of his wealth is tied to Berkshire Hathaway, a company he transformed from a failing textile mill. As per Media reports, the firm now owns major brands like GEICO and Dairy Queen.
Buffett’s strategy focuses on 'value investing', which means buying high-quality companies at a discount. Forbes analysis shows that his disciplined, long-term approach is what separates him from typical Wall Street speculators.
Remarkably, over 99 per cent of his wealth was earned after his 50th birthday. His success is a masterclass in the power of patience and compound interest over seven decades.
Buffett plans to give away nearly his entire fortune to philanthropic causes. As per The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, he has already donated tens of billions, making him one of the most generous humans in history.
Despite his billions, Buffett is known for his frugal lifestyle. CNBC reports that he still lives in the same five-bedroom house in Omaha that he purchased for just $31,500 over 60 years ago.