LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Warren Buffett’s net worth: How the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ built his billions

Warren Buffett’s net worth: How the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ built his billions

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jan 01, 2026, 15:10 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 15:10 IST

Warren Buffett’s net worth has crossed $148 billion, built through decades of value investing and the growth of Berkshire Hathaway. From compounding wealth after age 50 to pledging nearly all his fortune to charity, Buffett’s journey reflects patience, discipline and simple living.

Buffett’s Net Worth Crosses $148 Billion
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Buffett’s Net Worth Crosses $148 Billion

Warren Buffett’s wealth has recently soared past the $148 billion mark. This massive fortune is primarily driven by the stellar performance of Berkshire Hathaway’s diverse stock portfolio.

The Berkshire Hathaway about 900 Billion Dollar Conglomerate
2 / 6

The Berkshire Hathaway about 900 Billion Dollar Conglomerate

The majority of his wealth is tied to Berkshire Hathaway, a company he transformed from a failing textile mill. As per Media reports, the firm now owns major brands like GEICO and Dairy Queen.

The Power of Value Investing Finding Undervalued Gems
3 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Power of Value Investing Finding Undervalued Gems

Buffett’s strategy focuses on 'value investing', which means buying high-quality companies at a discount. Forbes analysis shows that his disciplined, long-term approach is what separates him from typical Wall Street speculators.

Compound Interest Magic about 99 Per Cent Wealth After Age 50
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Compound Interest Magic about 99 Per Cent Wealth After Age 50

Remarkably, over 99 per cent of his wealth was earned after his 50th birthday. His success is a masterclass in the power of patience and compound interest over seven decades.

The Giving Pledge Donating 99 Per Cent of Wealth
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

The Giving Pledge Donating 99 Per Cent of Wealth

Buffett plans to give away nearly his entire fortune to philanthropic causes. As per The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, he has already donated tens of billions, making him one of the most generous humans in history.

Simple Living Standards Living in the Same House Since 1958
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Simple Living Standards Living in the Same House Since 1958

Despite his billions, Buffett is known for his frugal lifestyle. CNBC reports that he still lives in the same five-bedroom house in Omaha that he purchased for just $31,500 over 60 years ago.

Trending Photo

Sonali Bendre Birthday Special: From Hum Saath-Saath Hain to Sarfarosh- Top 7 must-watch movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and more
8

Sonali Bendre Birthday Special: From Hum Saath-Saath Hain to Sarfarosh- Top 7 must-watch movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

‘Be fearful when others are greedy’: 10 Warren Buffett quotes that explain how he thinks about money
10

‘Be fearful when others are greedy’: 10 Warren Buffett quotes that explain how he thinks about money

Justin Timberlake, Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev: Famous celebrities birthdays in January 2026- From Hollywood to Bollywood Stars
11

Justin Timberlake, Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev: Famous celebrities birthdays in January 2026- From Hollywood to Bollywood Stars

Warren Buffett’s net worth: How the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ built his billions
6

Warren Buffett’s net worth: How the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ built his billions

Which country celebrates the New Year first and which is the last? Check inside
5

Which country celebrates the New Year first and which is the last? Check inside