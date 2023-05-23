Volvo and Holcim To Electrify the Road with 1,000 Electric Trucks

Volvo Group's subsidiary, Volvo Trucks, has achieved a significant milestone by securing its largest-ever commercial order for electric trucks. Swiss building solutions provider Holcim has committed to purchasing 1,000 electric trucks from Volvo Trucks, marking a major leap forward in adopting sustainable transportation solutions.

This groundbreaking deal underscores the growing demand for electric trucks and the industry's commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Volvo Trucks, renowned for its diverse portfolio of brands, including Mack, Renault, and UD Trucks, recognizes the urgent need to address environmental concerns and has made substantial investments in electric vehicle technology.

The initial delivery of 130 heavy electric trucks featuring Volvo's FH and FM models is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023, with further deliveries planned throughout 2024. These state-of-the-art electric trucks will be deployed in various European markets, including France, Germany, Switzerland, and Britain, catering specifically to Holcim's operations.

While the specific financial details of the order were not disclosed, this landmark agreement is a testament to the trust placed in Volvo Trucks' electric vehicle capabilities and their commitment to sustainable solutions.

Volvo’s ‘Zero-Emission’ Mission

Volvo Trucks aligns with Holcim's environmental objectives and aims to have 50 percent of its truck sales consist of electric vehicles by 2030. The surge in demand for electric trucks from environmentally conscious companies striving to meet zero-emission targets has propelled Volvo Trucks' growth in the electric vehicle market.

To cater to the anticipated increase in demand, Volvo Trucks is ramping up production at its facilities in Sweden, France, and the United States. In addition, a new production facility in Belgium is slated to begin operations in the third quarter of 2023. These expansion efforts highlight Volvo Trucks' dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Notably, all 1,000 trucks included in the Holcim order will be battery electric trucks (BEV). However, Volvo Trucks, like other industry players, is actively working on developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks, which are expected to become available in the market in the latter half of this decade. This commitment to exploring alternative sustainable technologies positions Volvo Trucks as a frontrunner in driving the industry's transition towards cleaner and greener transportation solutions.