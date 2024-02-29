US SEC investigates potential misconduct at OpenAI

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is probing potential miscommunication between OpenAI and its investors during a period of internal conflict that led to CEO Sam Altman's ousting in November 2023. The investigation reportedly focuses on Altman's communications and potential discrepancies between his actions and public statements.

Background

Altman's abrupt ouster as CEO last year sparked speculation and internal unrest within OpenAI. The board cited concerns over Altman's communication transparency as a contributing factor to his removal. In response to mounting pressure, Altman consented to an internal investigation as part of efforts to reclaim his position. However, no conclusive evidence has emerged to support allegations of misconduct.

Tensions escalated further due to Altman's involvement in fundraising endeavours for an external chip venture, including efforts to secure funding from West Asia. Additionally, a disagreement with former board member Helen Toner over a critical research paper added to the company's internal strife. Sources familiar with the board's decision-making process suggest that Altman's consistent pattern of behaviour, rather than a single egregious act, eroded trust and led to his dismissal.

Current status

Despite the ongoing investigation, the outcome remains uncertain, with no indication of wrongdoing by the parties involved. OpenAI has taken proactive measures to address governance concerns, appointing legal counsel and emphasising the importance of corporate oversight and diversity within its leadership structure.