US bank stocks slide amid investor unease over US credit risk

US bank stocks slid further in premarket trading on Friday. The slide was witnessed after a sharp sell-off in regional lenders. Shares of several banks, like Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo, dropped over 1.5 per cent at 4.40 am, New York time. The slide came a day after regional bank stocks plummeted on Thursday.

Zions Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp said they were the victims of fraud on loans to funds that invest in distressed commercial mortgages. On Friday, the shares of Zions dipped 1.8 per cent.

Here's what happened

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index fell 6.3% on Thursday. Market punditshave now set their eyes on the earnings for the group, as several regional banks are scheduled to declare their results soon.

Leonard Cohen, chief executive officer of Ginjer AM in Paris, told Bloomberg that investors are worried that they haven't yet identified risk areas.

Auto lenders like Tricolor Holdings and car-parts supplier First Brands Group had investors on edge. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon's “cockroaches” remark made the issue worse.

Nick Brind, fund manager of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust, said that the self-off would be short-lived. He also said that lenders will need to tighten processes.

Meanwhile, Europe's Stoxx 600 Banks Index also fell three per cent. It is the steepest decline since August1. Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays Plc, and Société Générale SA slid more than 4 per cent.

US regional banks on Friday, with Truist Financial Corp., Huntington Bancshares, Fifth Third Bancorp, Regions Financial Corp., and Comerica Inc., will report, which may result in more earnings.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Jon Arfstrom said that the regional banks today remain well reserved for potential losses.