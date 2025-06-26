UK unveils trade plan to support exporters, guard against cheap imports

The UK government on Thursday introduced a newtrade strategy designed to strengthen British exports while tightening safeguards against the threat of cheap foreign imports. The move comes amid rising global uncertainty and renewed protectionism triggered by the US tariff wave under President Donald Trump.

What is Britain's new trade plan?

Unveiled at the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) conference in London, the strategy outlines a dual approach: expanding export support for UK firms while reinforcing trade defences to ensure domestic industries remain competitive.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the initiative is aimed at “ensuring British businesses are protected from harm”, as quoted by Reuters. According to the strategy, the UK will increase government-backed financing for exporters and provide assistance in navigating complex trade regulations—especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Concerns over redirected exports amid US tariffs

The timing of the announcement follows rising concerns that goods originally intended for the US, particularly steel and electric vehicles, may be diverted to the UK, after President Trump’s new tariffs made American markets costlier for foreign producers. Reuters reports that British manufacturers fear a potential influx of underpriced imports, particularly from China, as global supply chains reroute. Sectors such as automotive and steel have called for urgent measures to prevent market distortion.

Unlike the European Union, the UK has not imposed high tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, and its existing steel import safeguards are due to expire in 2026.

Trade defence under review

Officials have signalled an upcoming review of trade remedy tools managed by the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA). While the UK’s current mechanisms allow for countermeasures against dumping or subsidies, industry groups say enforcement has been slow and limited in scope.

According to Financial Times, British steelmakers are urging the government to extend or replace current safeguards and consider treating certain sectors, such as domestic steel production, as strategic.

Focus on services, India trade deal

The strategy also highlights a renewed focus on expanding UK services exports, which already account for over £500 billion annually, as per Financial Times. Officials pointed to the recently concluded UK–India free trade agreement as a key success. The deal is expected to increase bilateral trade by over £25 billion per year by 2040.

The government also referenced improvements in post-Brexit trading terms with the European Union and a new tariff agreement with the US as signs of diplomatic progress.

Closing the tax-free loophole on low-value imports

The UK Treasury is reviewing the “de minimis” rule, which currently allows goods worth under £135 to enter the UK without import taxes. Retailers argue that this loophole is being exploited by foreign e-commerce firms, including Shein and Temu, to undercut local sellers.

As per The Guardian, Andrew Opie of the British Retail Consortium called for “swift action” to prevent misuse of the rule, originally intended for consumers but now increasingly leveraged for commercial advantage.

What’s next?

The government’s trade policy update reflects a shift toward greater responsiveness in a changing global environment. With protectionist measures spreading across major economies and geopolitical risks reshaping supply chains, UK officials say the new plan aims to strike a balance, supporting exporters while defending vulnerable sectors.

The coming months will be key as the UK reviews steel safeguards, monitors redirected trade flows, and implements changes to low-value importrules.

