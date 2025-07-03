Trump tariffs on Vietnamese goods slashed to 20%, while US faces zero levy

In a significant development in US-Vietnam trade relations, President Donald Trump announced on July 2 that a trade deal has been reached with the Southeast Asian nation. Under the terms of the agreement, Vietnamese exports to the United States will now be subject to a 20 per cent tariff, significantly lower than the 46 per cent levy initially planned. The deal also sets a 40 per cent tariff on goods transshipped through Vietnam, a measure aimed at curbing the practice of circumventing tariffs by routing Chinese goods through the country. In return, Vietnam will offer the United States zero-tariff access to its markets, a significant step forward in trade cooperation between the two nations.

The agreement, which came after weeks of tense negotiations, is seen as a key moment in the Trump administration’s broader strategy of imposing tariffs and negotiating trade deals with countries that are seen as not reciprocating US market access on equal terms. Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social to announce the deal, writing, “It is my great honor to announce that I have just made a trade deal with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam... It will be a great deal of cooperation between our two countries.”

The deal marks a win for the Trump administration, which had warned that without an agreement, the new 46 per cent tariffs on Vietnamese goods would go into effect on July 9. This would have added significant costs to US importers, with the potential to raise prices for consumers. The final deal represents a much-needed diplomatic breakthrough with Vietnam, which has seen its exports to the US soar in recent years, largely due to trade diversion from China.

Impact on US imports and exports

The newly agreed-upon tariff levels will affect the flow of goods between the two nations. While Vietnam will face a 20 per cent tariff on most of its exports to the US, the 40 per cent levy on transshipped goods could have a more far-reaching impact. Transshipping involves routing goods through Vietnam from third-party countries, particularly China, to avoid higher tariffs. This provision seeks to close loopholes in the enforcement of tariffs, ensuring that goods primarily made in China do not circumvent US duties by using Vietnam as an intermediary.

Vietnamese exports to the United States have skyrocketed in recent years, as US companies shifted their production lines from China to Vietnam to evade the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese goods. This trade diversification strategy has benefitted Vietnam, but it has also strained relations between the two countries. With the new deal, the US seeks to prevent abuse of the transshipment system while still benefiting from Vietnam’s growing role as a manufacturing hub in Asia.

On the other hand, the US will gain substantial market access to Vietnam, with zero tariffs on US exports to the country. This could provide new opportunities for American manufacturers, especially in sectors like automotive and agriculture. Trump made the case for US auto exports to Vietnam, particularly large-engine vehicles, which he believes will be a valuable addition to the Vietnamese market.

Strategic importance of the deal

Beyond the economic factors, the deal with Vietnam has strategic implications. Vietnam is one of the key nations in Southeast Asia that the US sees as a crucial partner in balancing China’s growing influence in the region. While the trade agreement focuses on tariffs and market access, it also sets the stage for deeper diplomatic and military cooperation. Trump’s decision to strike a deal with Vietnam comes amid heightened tensions between the US and China, and Vietnam plays an important role as a counterbalance to China’s dominance in the region.

Additionally, Vietnam has long lobbied the US to recognise its market economy status and remove restrictions on the export of high-tech products to the country. This remains an ongoing issue, but the trade deal is a step toward resolving those concerns, which could pave the way for further economic exchanges.

The deal also includes provisions to address Vietnam’s concerns regarding its own access to US markets. Trump’s announcement noted that the country would enjoy full tariff-free access to US markets, opening opportunities for Vietnamese goods to reach American consumers without the burden of tariffs.

Uncertainty looms as details remain sparse

Despite the optimistic announcement, several details of the agreement remain unclear. Both the White House and the Vietnamese trade ministry have not provided full clarity on the specific products that will be affected by the 20 per cent tariff or how the transshipment provisions will be implemented in practice. The Trump administration has yet to release a formal trade agreement or term sheet, meaning that much of the deal remains in a framework stage, similar to previous trade agreements with other countries like China and the UK.