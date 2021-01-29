Time to fulfill dreams of freedom fighters, says PM Modi ahead of the Budget session

Ahead of the budget session of Parliament Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that this decade is very important for the bright future of India.

"Today commences the first Session of this decade. This decade is very important for the bright future of India. A golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfil the dreams seen by the freedom fighters," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Confident that MPs will not shy away from contributing to make full use of Parliament for fulfilling people's aspirations," said PM Modi.

"Keeping in mind this decade, there should be discussions, presentation of different views this session," PM Modi added.

The budget session of Parliament began today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind and will be followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey.

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Both the houses will also debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address after the budget presentation.

