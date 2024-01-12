Thousands to lose jobs as US banking giant Citigroup announces job cuts
WION Web Team
New YorkEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Jan 12, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
The logo for Citibank on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Photograph:(Reuters)
Thousands of people will lose jobs at Citigroup in 2024 as part of Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser's bid to boost the Wall Street giant's returns.
The New York City-headquartered firm said that it expects to incur as much as $1bn in severance and reorganisation costs. These costs would be incurred as part of the company's process to eliminate 20,000 roles.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.