While markets remain volatile amid US President Donald Trump's tariffs onslaught, big tech giants seem to follow Trump's aggressive 'America First' stance. The country is witnessing a surge in AI and semiconductor investments, with major firms committing hundreds of billions of dollars to expand domestic production.

Advertisment

Apple bets on US

Apple has announced a $500 billion investment over the next 4 years. This includes a new AI server plant in Texas and the creation of 20,000 research and development jobs across the country. Apple is also doubling its advanced manufacturing fund to $10 billion, with a major focus on semiconductor production.

However, Analysts note that Apple's pledge includes spending that was already planned, raising questions about whether this represents a true expansion. The investment announcement comes after reports of Apple CEO Tim Cook meeting with Donald Trump. Trump had earlier announced Apple's plan with no specifics on the investment details.

Advertisment

‘Yesterday I had Tim Cook in the office from Apple. He's investing hundreds of billions of dollars. I don't know. I hope he's announced it. I hope I didn't announce this. But what the hell all I do is tell the truth. That's what he told me. Now he has to do it, right?' he said.

Apple's announcement is part of a larger trend of AI and infrastructure investments in the US. Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son committed $100 billion over the next 4 years, aimed at AI-driven job creation. The Japanese tech giant had earlier pledged $50 billion in 2016.

Trump also unveiled a $500 billion AI initiative called 'Stargate,' in partnership with Oracle, Softbank, and OpenAI. The venture will start with 10 data centres under construction in Texas. Trump credits these investments to growing confidence in his economic policies. Meanwhile, Trump's tariffs continue to dictate volatility in global markets.