Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 11,250

Domestic stock market were fluctuating between gains and losses indices after running flat during early hours on Tuesday with IT and metal stocks gaining some ground.

The S&P BSE Sensex hovered around 38,000 levels. The index hit an intra-day high and low of 38,236 and 37,860, respectively.

Around 10.25 am, Sensex was trading at 38,111.84, higher by 130.21 points or 0.34 per cent from the previous close of 37,981.63.

It opened at 38,176.86 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 38,235.94 and a low of 37,995.83 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,271.90, higher by 44.35 points or 0.4 per cent from its previous close.

The Rupee ended lower on Tuesday amidst a rangebound session. The rupee ended at 73.86 against the dollar as compared to Monday's close of 73.79.

(With inputs from agencies)