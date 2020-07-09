Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty tests 10,800

Domestic stock markets rose half a per cent on Thursday, amid similar trends in their Asian peers.

S&P BSE Sensex was up 182 points or 50% at 36,511 points, while the 50-stock Nifty jumped above the 10,750 mark.

The Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the green, led by Nifty Metal index, up 3 per cent.

According to traders, market participants followed optimism in global equities, shrugging off concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases and its impact on economic recovery.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 1.20 crore and the death toll has topped 5.48 lakh.

In India, the number of infections spiked to 7.67 lakh and the death toll rose to 21,129.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.05 per cent to USD 43.27 per barrel.

