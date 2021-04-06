Sensex ends 42 points higher, Nifty above 14,650

Domestic benchmark indices danced between gains and losses for a good part of the day but managed to close in the positive.

The benchmark Sensex index settled at 49,201 levels, up 42 points, or 0.09 per cent, and the Nifty closed at 14,683 levels, up 46 points or 0.3 per cent. In the intra-day deals, the indices had hit a low of 48,936 and 15,574, respectively.

Global markets

World stocks hit record highs on Tuesday, supported by strong economic data from China and the United States, while currency and bond markets paused for breath after a month of rapid gains in the dollar and Treasury yields.

MSCI All Country World Index hit an all-time high as European stocks played catch-up with gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 index hit a record high, up 0.8 per cent while the German DAX rose 1.1 per cent, France's CAC 40 was up 0.6 per cent, and the UK's FTSE 100 jumped 1.2%.

Profit-taking pushed Japan’s Nikkei down 1 per cent and dragged on the Shanghai Composite.

(With inputs from Reuters)