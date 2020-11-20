Sensex down 100 points, Nifty tests 12,750

Indian stock market indices were flat in a choppy market after opening with gains.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was quoting at 43,463 levels. On NSE, the Nifty50 was hovering around 12,750-mark.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap index was up 0.27 per cent to trade at 16,281, while S&P BSE SmallCap index was at 16,063, up 0.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 12 paise to 74.15 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, supported by positive opening in domestic equities and weakness in American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.15 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.27 against US dollar.

(With inputs from agencies)