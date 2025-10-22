Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, earned $96.5 million. What's his net worth?

Satya Nadella, the India-born CEO of software giant Microsoft, has received a salary increase of 22 per cent for the financial year 2025. The documents filed by Microsoft revealed that the tech honcho earned a whopping yearlysalary of $96.5 million.

Satya Nadella had earned $79.1 million the previous year. Before that, he earned $48.5 million. The Microsoft CEO mostly draws his compensation from the stock of the company. He also revealed a cash bonusof $9.5 million.

The company's Chief Financial Officer, Amy Hood, earned $29.5 million, whereas its Commercial Officer, Judson Althoff, received an annual compensation of $28.2 million.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Microsoft's stock rose nearly 23 per cent in 2025 so far. Over the past three years, the company's market value doubled.

According to Forbes, Satya Nadella's net worth is $1.1 billion.

All you need to know about Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992. He rose through the ranks and became the company's CEO in the year 2014. He took over as the company's chief executive from Steve Ballmer, who retired in 2014.

Under him as the CEO, Microsoft Azurebecame one of the leading cloud computing platforms in the world. He also oversaw the acquisitions of LinkedIn for $26 billion in 2016 and Activision Blizzard for $69 billion in 2023.

Since 2019, Microsoft has invested $10 billion in OpenAI, one of the largest players in the artificial intelligence revolution. He has also led from the front in the development and rolloutof the company's AI-powered tools called CoPilot.

He owns 0.01 per centof the company's stock.