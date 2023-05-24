Rishi Sunak delivers inflation respite for Britain amid months of high food costs

In a moment of respite for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the country's annual inflation rate dropped to a 13-month low of 8.7 per cent in April, according to the official data.

The development comes after months of post-pandemic cost-of-living crisis aggravated by war in Ukraine that pushed up the energy prices in one of the coldest winters in Europe in recent times. Britain inflation data: What is the reading? According to the UK's Office for National Statistics, the rate of price increases came down from 10.1 per cent in March. Following this, a month later in April, the inflation is down under 10 per cent for the first time since August last year.

"However, prices in general remain substantially higher than they were this time last year, with annual food price inflation near historic highs," the ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said in an official statement. UK inflation drop: What is the catch? The inflation rate continues to remain above the Bank of England's (BoE) prediction for inflation of 8.4 per cent last month.

Britain's annual inflation rate in April was also the highest among the G-7 countries in the Group of Seven rich economies which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Meanwhile, the target rate of 2.0 per cent remains very far off for the UK government. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has said that the inflation may drop up to about 5.0 per cent by the end of 2023.

Last month, "the rate of inflation fell notably as the large energy price rises seen last year were not repeated... but was offset partially by increases in the cost of second-hand cars and cigarettes," Fitzner added. UK economy: Inflation numbers come after IMF U-turn The data comes a day after the International Monetary Fund, in a major U-turn on its forecast for the UK economy, said that it expected growth this year just one month after predicting a contraction.

Britain's economy is expected to expand 0.4 percent in 2023, the IMF said in its latest outlook document, which cited weaker energy prices.

The IMF ripped up its previous forecast in April for a 0.3-per cent contraction.

"The IMF said yesterday we've acted decisively to tackle inflation but although it is positive that it is now in single digits, food prices are still rising too fast," UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt said following the release of inflation data on Wednesday.

