Pandemic on Dalal street as Sensex crashes by 3,090 points, trading halted for 45 minutes

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 13, 2020, 09.16 AM(IST)

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

At 9:30 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down over 3,090.62 points, or 9.43%, at 29,687.52 levels. The NSE Nifty too cracked 966.10 points, or 10.07%, to 8,624.05.

The domestic stock market continued to be in the bear phase with the BSE Sensex opening 2,400 points lower after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus as a global pandemic. Broader Nifty opened 755.45 points lower on Friday. 

The stock market trading has been halted for 45 minutes for the first time since May 2008.

Yesterday, the Indian equity markets witnessed their steepest one-day fall in absolute terms as risk-sentiment took a hit after the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee drops to 74.50 to hit an all-time low.