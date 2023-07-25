Pakistan's economy suffers as brain drain reaches record levels



Pakistan's economy and political system are facing dire challenges, with the country in a state of uncertainty. A recent report reveals a troubling trend of mass emigration, as a record-breaking 800,000 Pakistanis left the country in the first half of 2023. the most important concern is that among these emigrants, at least 100,000 are highly skilled professionals, including doctors, nurses, engineers, IT experts, and accountants.

Based on data from the Pakistan Bureau of Emigration, an Express Tribune story highlights that over half of the immigrants originated from Pakistan's Punjab region, with approximately 27,000 people coming from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

The unprecedented departure of such a large number of people, especially skilled professionals, poses significant challenges for Pakistan's economy and workforce.

In a concerning trend, the number of Pakistanis emigrating to foreign nations has surged in recent years. In 2022, the figure reached three times that of 2021, with a staggering 2.25 lakh individuals leaving the country. Even in 2020, amidst the pandemic and global travel restrictions, 2.8 lakh Pakistanis had already emigrated.

A 2022 article by the Express Tribune sheds light on the preferred destinations of these emigrants. West Asian nations, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have attracted the bulk of Pakistani immigrants. Interestingly, among European locations, Romania emerged as a popular choice.

One significant factor in this migration phenomenon is Pakistan's allowance of dual citizenship. Emigrants who choose to settle abroad can retain their Pakistani passport and use it for travel, offering convenience and flexibility. As Pakistan's economy faces challenges and its political landscape remains uncertain, the outflow of a significant number of its citizens, including highly skilled professionals, raises concerns about the potential impact on critical sectors and the nation's development.