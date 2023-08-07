Pakistan's economic downturn hits its once-booming textile industry

Pakistan's economy is once again under threat as its once-fledging textile industry grapples with a slowdown. Accounting for 60 percent of the country's exports, the textile sector has been struggling since the economy faced a balance of payments crisis and political turmoil.

Adding to the challenges, the global economic slowdown has further impacted the industry. Textile exports for 2022–2023 plummeted by 15 percent to $16.5 billion.

While Pakistan's textile industry experienced a resurgence towards the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, it faced a setback due to regional rivals India and Bangladesh being released from restrictions earlier. Furthermore, government support, including reduced energy rates, had previously boosted the industry; however, these benefits waned after Imran Khan's ousting from power last year.

Factories Shutting down

Numerous factories have recently faced closure and are operating well below their full capacity. Zaman, as quoted by News 18, shared that approximately 25 to 30 percent of textile factories have shuttered, resulting in an estimated loss of around 700,000 jobs over the past year or year and a half.

Furthermore, despite the country receiving a bailout from the IMF and additional support from Saudi Arabia, China, and the United Arab Emirates, these measures translate into further debt for the financially strained economy.

Kamran Arshad, the Managing Director of Ghazi Fabrics International, voiced concerns about this approach, stating, "But that’s not a solution, it’s just getting deeper and deeper into debt." He emphasized the need to focus on boosting Pakistan's exports and fostering an investor-friendly environment that encourages industrial growth and activity, as reported by News 18.

Political instability and natural impact

The aftermath of the political crisis, exacerbated by an ensuing economic decline, has led to the closure of numerous textile factories. In April of the previous year, following Imran Khan's removal due to a no-confidence vote, his imprisonment ensued as a result of his attempts to incite an early election, culminating in violence that was quelled only through a crackdown on his party and followers.

Adding to the predicament, destructive floods during the summer of 2022 led to a historic low in cotton production. The government's import freeze, aimed at safeguarding reserves, further hindered the textile sector's ability to mitigate the shortfall by procuring from external sources.

The downward spiral of the textile industry raises significant concerns for Pakistan, impacting more than 40 percent of the nation's 20 million industrial workers. With primary export markets extending to seven countries and encompassing cotton textiles, knitwear, bed linen, towels, and ready-made clothes, the sector's challenges are felt deeply.