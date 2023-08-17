Pakistan to choose ex-central banker as finance minister 

Pakistan has decided to appoint Shamshad Akhtar as the finance minister for the present government, ensuring the country’s commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its key bailout program, Bloomberg reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The offer, made by interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was accepted.

This week, at the end of the five-year term of the legislature and just weeks after securing a $3 billion loan package with the IMF to prevent a default, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif turned over authority to Kakar. The new premier, whose main responsibility will be to supervise the national elections scheduled for November, promised to maintain economic policies while serving in an interim capacity.

Political parties want to base the elections on the most recent population census, which will take an additional three months to be completed. As a result, the polls are expected to be postponed.

In 2018, Akhtar, who oversaw the central bank from 2006 to 2009, briefly filled the position of the finance minister. She now serves as chairperson of Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd. She has also held positions in the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, and the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies)