No toll tax for electric vehicles on these Maharashtra roads. Check details

To promote the use of cleaner transportation, the Maharashtra government has announced that electric vehicles will be exempt from paying toll tax on the Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and the Samruddhi Highway.

All you need to know about the Maharashtra poll exemption

The move was announced by the state's transport minister, Pratap Sarnaik. The decision to exempt electric cars from toll taxes was taken to encourage cleaner transport and support EV owners across the state.

The minister said that under Maharashtra's Motor Vehicle Tax Act 1958, all types of electric vehicles have been exempted from toll plazas while travelling on certain routes.

The decision covers electric four-wheelers in the M2, M3, and M6 categories, along with electric buses operated both by State Transport Undertakings (STU) and private players.

The exemption became effective at midnight on August 22, 2025.

The state government believes that the move, taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, will give a fillip to the state's electric vehicle industry.

The statement said that the move will also make road travel cheaper for travelers.

"This decision of the government will be important in promoting eco-friendly transport and clean energy use in the state," Sarnaik added.

Apart from the waiver of toll for EVs, the Maharashtra Cabinet has cleared several urban transport projects, including the approval of Anik Depot-Wadala Metro Line-11, with a budget provision of Rs 23,487.51 crore.

The government has also approved loans for the Thane Circular Metro, Pune Metro Line-2, Line-4, and Nagpur Metro Phase-2. At the cost of Rs 683.11 crore, the state cabinet has approved the construction of two new metro stations at Balajinagar and Bibwewadi on the Swargate-Katraj Metro line.