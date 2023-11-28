Navigating geopolitical minefields: Insights for brands in an era of activism

In the global commerce landscape, the intersection of business and geopolitics often yields unexpected challenges. Recently, West Asia witnessed a surge in consumer activism, with citizens expressing discontent through targeted boycotts against global brands perceived to have affiliations with the Israel-Gaza conflict. As corporations grapple with the repercussions, questions arise on how brands can intelligently navigate the complex geopolitics that inevitably shape their operations.

In a conversation with Harish Bijoor, a luminary in the realm of brand and business strategy, we dissect the lessons to be learnt from the recent West Asian boycott trend, offering insights that transcend borders.

Avoiding the peril of taking sides

In a world where every move is scrutinised, brands must tread carefully to avoid aligning with divisive geopolitical issues. Bijoor underscores the strategic quandary global brands face. "Brands are meant for everyone. They are meant to unite and not divide," cautions Bijoor. The lesson here is clear - neutrality becomes a brand's most potent ally in the delicate dance between politics and commerce.

War vulturism - A risk for global brands

The term "war vulturism" resonates as a cautionary note against brands exploiting geopolitical crises for marketing gains. Bijoor elucidates the risk involved in such practices, emphasising that the allure of short-term benefits can lead to long-term damage. In a world increasingly shaped by ethical considerations, brands must resist the temptation to capitalise on wars, politics, or religious conflicts. This lesson underscores the importance of a conscientious approach that transcends profit motives.

Inclusivity as a shield against storms of dissent

In the wake of divisive narratives, Bijoor advocates crafting brand stories emphasising inclusivity. By steering clear of controversial issues and aligning with universal values, brands can cultivate resilience in the face of geopolitical storms. The lesson here is profound - in an age where consumers seek alignment with brands that mirror their values, inclusivity becomes not just a virtue but a strategic imperative.

Bottomline