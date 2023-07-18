Mission Possible: India's multidimensional poverty plummets ahead of schedule

India has made remarkable progress in its fight against multidimensional poverty, according to the latest report released by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog). The report, titled 'National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023', reveals that an unprecedented 13.5 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21. This achievement places India well ahead of its 2030 target for reducing poverty under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The NITI Aayog's second edition of the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) is based on data from the latest National Family Health Survey [NFHS-5 (2019-21)], comparing progress between the surveys NFHS-4 (2015-16) and NFHS-5 (2019-21). The MPI measures deprivations across three equally weighted dimensions: health, education, and standard of living, represented by 12 indicators aligned with the SDGs.

Notably, India has witnessed a significant decline of 9.89 percentage points in the number of multidimensionally poor individuals, reducing from 24.85 per cent in 2015-16 to 14.96 per cent in 2019-21. The rural areas have shown the fastest decline, with poverty decreasing from 32.59 per cent to 19.28 per cent, while urban areas experienced a reduction from 8.65 per cent to 5.27 per cent. Uttar Pradesh, in particular, stands out, with 3.43 crore people successfully escaping multidimensional poverty during this period. States like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan also demonstrated substantial progress in reducing poverty rates.

Scaling India's SDG 'Summit'

The report highlights that the MPI value has nearly halved from 0.117 to 0.066 between 2015-16 and 2019-21, and the intensity of poverty has declined from 47 per cent to 44 per cent, signaling India's significant progress towards achieving SDG Target 1.2 well before the 2030 deadline.

The success in combating multidimensional poverty can be attributed to the government's strategic focus on ensuring sustainable and equitable development while eradicating poverty. Various flagship programs have played a crucial role in this achievement. Initiatives such as the Poshan Abhiyan and Anaemia Mukt Bharat have contributed to improved health indicators. At the same time, the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) have resulted in enhanced sanitation and access to clean drinking water.

Furthermore, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which provides subsidized cooking fuel, has transformed lives with a 14.6 percentage point improvement in cooking fuel deprivations. The Saubhagya, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), and Samagra Shiksha programs have also played instrumental roles in reducing multidimensional poverty across the country.

The NITI Aayog report offers multidimensional poverty estimates for the 36 States and Union Territories and 707 Administrative Districts, providing valuable insights for targeted interventions in regions with higher poverty rates.