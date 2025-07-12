Meta to face fresh EU antitrust charges over pay-or-consent model

Meta Platforms is poised to face new antitrust charges from the European Commission, along with potentially steep daily fines, after signalling it will not make further changes to its controversial “pay-or-consent” model. According to a Reutersreport, the US tech giant has no plans to revise its approach unless external circumstances shift. The European Commission last month warned Meta of possible daily fines after reviewing the company’s limited efforts to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The law, which took effect in November 2023, seeks to rein in the dominance of large digital platforms through strict behavioural requirements, including rules on how user data is collected and used.

A €200 million fine already imposed

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, was fined €200 million ($234 million) in April for violating the Digital Markets Act between November 2023 and November 2024. The core issue centres on Meta’s pay-or-consent model, which offers users a choice between paying for ad-free service or consenting to the use of personal data for targeted advertising.

Although Meta adjusted the model in November 2024 to reduce its reliance on personal data for ad targeting, the European Commission remained unconvinced. Additional scrutiny followed in June, as regulators expressed concerns that the company’s changes fell short of DMA requirements. Reports say that unless Meta alters its stance, the Commission is expected to announce new antitrust charges in the coming weeks. If found in continued breach of the DMA, Meta could face daily fines of up to 5 per cent of its average global turnover, beginning retroactively from June 27.

Meta and commission remain at odds

Meta declined to comment on the latest reports but pointed to past statements asserting that its practices already exceed DMA obligations. The company has also accused the Commission of discriminating against its business model. The European Commission similarly declined to comment on the ongoing proceedings.