Meta loses key EU court battle on privacy; antitrust body gets a boost

Meta Platforms (META.O) lost its fight with the German data curb after the EU court ruling that will give antitrust bodies the power to probe tech giants and ask for accountability.

An EU court was hearing a case involving U.S. tech giant Meta, where the company was challenging a 2019 order by the German Cartel Office asking the company to stop collecting user data without their consent while calling the practice an abuse of market power.

The case before the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the EU looked at whether the German antitrust agency overstepped its authority by using its power to address data protection concerns.

Meta argued that privacy concerns are handled by the data protection authority and do not require the intervention of antitrust bodies. Although in ruling, the EU court rejected Meta's argument by saying ‘ it may be necessary for the competition authority of the member state to also examine whether that undertaking’s conduct complies with rules other than those relating to competition laws’.