Meta acquires voice AI startup to bolster conversational tech

Meta Platforms Inc. has completed the acquisition of PlayAI, a voice-focused artificial intelligence (AI) startup, as part of its broader push to dominate the conversational AI and wearable tech space. The deal, finalised on July 11, sees PlayAI’s entire 59-person team joining Meta next week, according to a Bloomberg report. While financial details remain undisclosed, reports estimate the deal’s value at approximately $45 million. The PlayAI team will report to Johan Schalkwyk, a recent Meta hire with a deep background in voice AI, having previously worked at Google and Sesame AI. The acquisition is expected to significantly strengthen Meta’s capabilities in natural speech generation and real-time voice interaction across its product suite.

Enhancing Meta’s voice ecosystem

Founded in 2016 by Mahmoud Felfel and former WhatsApp engineer Hammad Syed, PlayAI began as a basic text-to-speech tool and evolved into a sophisticated voice AI company. Its flagship product, PlayDialog, uses contextual understanding to generate emotionally nuanced, human-like speech in over 40 languages. This innovation allows for more realistic and responsive AI assistants, an essential component of Meta’s vision for next-gen digital experiences.

The internal memo notes that PlayAI’s “work in creating natural voices, along with a platform for easy voice creation, is a great match for our work and roadmapacross AI Characters, Meta AI, Wearables, and audio content creation.”

With Meta’s virtual assistant, Meta AI, already integrated into platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, the addition of PlayAI’s technology is expected to significantly enhance the realism and functionality of voice interactions. Furthermore, the acquisition plays directly into Meta’s expanding ambitions in hardware. The company recently launched new versions of its Ray-Ban smart glasses and hinted at upcoming products in collaboration with Oakley.

A strategic bet on voice tech

The PlayAI acquisition is part of Meta’s broader AI overhaul. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made AI the company’s top priority in 2024, backed by massive investments in custom silicon, new data centres, and top-tier AI research talent. As part of this effort, Meta recently announced the formation of Meta Superintelligence Labs, a centralised division aimed at unifying and accelerating AI development across the company’s sprawling ecosystem.

With the global voice AI market projected to reach $47.5 billion by 2034, proprietary voice capabilities are becoming a crucial differentiator. PlayAI’s advanced cloning and natural speech tech offer Meta a competitive edge as voice becomes a primary interface for interacting with both devices and digital services.