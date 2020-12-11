Market ends higher for 6th straight week: Sensex ends over 100 points up, Nifty above 13,500

The Indian stock market indices ended Friday's volatile session on a positive note amid healthy buying in financial, oil and gas, metal, and FMCG stocks.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended at 46,099, up 139 points, or 0.3 per cent while NSE's Nifty ended at 13,514, up 36 points, or 0.26 per cent.

During the day, Sensex hit a record high of 46,309.63 while Nifty scaled an all-time high of 13,579.35.

Global markets

Asian shares rose on Friday as progress on Covid-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment, but tricky Brexit negotiations and US stimulus talks capped gains in riskier assets.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.23 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.13 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.54 per cent.

In commodities, oil rose, adding to sharp gains overnight that saw Brent top $50 for the first time since March, as the rollout of coronavirus vaccination programmes fed hopes that demand for fuel would rebound up next year.

(With inputs from Reuters)