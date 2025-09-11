Mahindra Thar crash in Delhi: Who will pay the damages to the car, showroom?

A ritual after buying a car proved costly for a woman in Delhi who crashed her brand-new car as she accidentally drove off the first floor of the showroom. The incident took place in Delhi's Nirman Vihar with Maani Pawar, 29. Taking delivery of her Mahindra Thar, she wanted to crush a lemon with the car's tyres. However, she accidentally pressed the accelerator a tad too hard. The car, driven by Pawar, broke through the glass of the first floor of the showroom and plunged onto the pavement.

Maani Pawar and an employee who was seated inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the accident. They were discharged from the hospital after treatment. A video of the car after the crash went viral.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said that the woman is a resident of Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. She and her husband, Pradeep, had purchased the car. No complaint was filed.

The big question, however, is who will pay the damages to the car and the showroom.





According to India's car rules, a vehicle cannot be delivered to the customer without a valid insurance. If the policy was issued before the accident, the customer will be liable for damages, which she can claim from the insurance company.

Under the law, car owners are required to buy third-party insurance. Such an insurance doesn't cover one's own damage, but only the damage wreaked by the policyholder.

This insurance also helps the policyholder in case of bodily injuries to a third person due to an accident. The claim amount for property damage is capped at Rs 7.50 lakh.

So the driver can get as much as this amount through third-party insurance. Any damage to the showroom can be covered through the third-party insurance.

Showrooms are generally insured. So the owner can claim the damages from her own insurance.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, this is the minimum insurance mandatory for insurance cover available for third-party loss.

Insurance companies deem the insurance void in cases of criminal activity or illegal racing; damage caused to the vehicle because of not following the traffic rules; damage from driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance; damage caused to the vehicle when the policy was not active, or intentional damage.

Also, if the policy wasn't in force at the time of the accident, the holder will be liable for paying the damage without any help from the insurance company.