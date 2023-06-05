Luxury shares slide amid China’s market volatility

The luxury stock market, which once experienced a booming period due to China's rising consumption, is now witnessing a significant downturn. The blame for this pullback is being placed squarely on China's economic uncertainties. As investors grapple with mounting red flags, the sector's future is being questioned, casting a shadow on the global economy.

The rush into luxury stocks, reminiscent of the rally seen in the Big Tech industry, is rapidly losing its allure. China, previously credited for driving the sector's rally, is now being held accountable for the ongoing decline in luxury stocks. There is growing concerns that pricey luxury shares may have peaked, with the conviction in China reopening trade taking a significant hit.

Market Volatility and Indicators

In a dramatic turn of events, luxury conglomerate LVMH saw its shares lose more than $50 billion after reaching a historic milestone of surpassing $500 billion in market value. This decline not only impacted the company's financial standing but also led Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH, to relinquish his title as the world's richest person to Elon Musk. The Stoxx Europe Luxury Index also suffered its first monthly decline of the year, falling nearly 5 percent in May. These losses mark a reversal from the near-50 percent rally experienced since October 2022, fueled by China reopening bets that propelled luxury stock valuations to record levels.

Multiple indicators are pointing toward an impending slowdown. China's retail sales and industrial production in April fell short of expectations, reflecting a waning economic recovery. Bloomberg's Chief Asia Economist, Chang Shu, has expressed concerns about the strength and sustainability of China's economic rebound. Moreover, the youth unemployment rate in China has reached record highs, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the consumer market. Even China's big-spending Gen Z population, once avid buyers of luxury goods, are hesitating due to the stagnating economic conditions.

Challenges to Luxury Sector's Resilience

The current sell-off in luxury stocks challenges the notion that the sector is insulated from economic fluctuations due to its affluent customer base. Expensive valuations and increased prices during the pandemic have driven consumers away. Bloomberg cited a Beijing-based consumer, Kathy Nie, as saying that the unfavorable economic situation and exorbitant prices have dissuaded her from making further luxury purchases.

The repercussions of the luxury sector's decline extend beyond the balance sheets of individual companies. As luxury giants like LVMH and Hermes account for a substantial portion of benchmark indexes, a sustained downturn could undermine broader markets in Europe, particularly France. The overreliance on luxury stocks in benchmark indexes poses a risk to the overall stability of European markets.