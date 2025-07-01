/LPG price cut: Commercial 19-kg cylinder reduced by Rs 58.50—check latest rates city-wise

The prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were revised by the oil marketing companies on Tuesday (July 1, 2025), reducing the cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder by Rs 58.50. The slash in the price will come into effect from July 1, 2025, bringing respite to commercial users such as hotels, restaurants, and businesses. Meanwhile, the prices of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders, widely used in households, have not been changed, according to a report by the news agency ANI.

Updated LPG cylinder rates in major cities

After the recent price cut of one unit of a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 1,665, down from Rs 1,723.50, providing relief to commercial users.

In Mumbai, the retail price of 19-kg LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 1,616 after a slashing from the previous rate costing Rs 1674.50 per cylinder.

In addition, the commercial price of an LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,769 in Kolkata and Rs 1,823.50 in Chennai, reducing from Rs 1,826 and Rs 1,881, respectively.

Could crude oil prices drop globally?

As per a June 27 research report by ICICI Bank, international crude oil prices may face downward pressure due to several contributing factors. These include the easing of tensions between Israel and Iran, weaker-than-expected global demand, and a rise in overall oil production.

On the demand front, the report notes that prolonged trade-related uncertainties could continue to dampen consumption. It also projects that oil demand in 2025 will remain largely flat at 102.9 million barrels per day (mbpd), similar to the levels seen in 2024, amid slow global economic growth.

In terms of supply, global crude production is showing an upward trend, driven primarily by increased output from OPEC countries, while supply from non-OPEC producers has also remained stable.

"The physical markets recorded a net supply surplus for the fifth consecutive month of 1.6mbpd in May compared to 1.9mbpd recorded in April," ICICI Bank said.