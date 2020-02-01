Union Budget 2020-21: Information and telecommunication related announcements

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for the second time in her tenure on Saturday.

She made several announcements regarding the Information and telecommunication related announcements. These include:

Government to bring out a policy for data centre parks throughout the country.

Fibre to home through BharatNet to link 1 lakh gram panchayats this yr; Rs 6,000 cr provided for BharatNet in FY21.

All public institutions at gram panchayat levels such as police stations and post offices to be connected digitally.

Rs 8,000 cr outlay provided for National Mission on Quantum Technology and Application over 5 yrs.

