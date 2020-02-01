Union Budget 2020-21: Key takeaways in taxes, education, climate, transport, infrastructure, agriculture & medicine

Nirmala Sitharam Photograph:( PTI )
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for the second time in her tenure on Saturday.
The key highlights of the Budget 2020-2021 are as follows:
Tax rates:
|Below Rs 5 lakh
|No tax
|Between Rs 2.5 to Rs 5 lakh
|5%
|Between Rs 5 to Rs 7.5
|10%
|Between Rs 7.5 to Rs 10 lakh
|15%
|Between Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 12.5 lakh
|20%
|Between Rs 12.5 to Rs 15 lakhs
|25%
|Above Rs 15 lakh
|30 %
* Corporate tax for existing companies slashed to 22 per cent.
Education:
* Rs 99,300 crore allocated for the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development.
* Steps to be taken to attract external commercial borrowing, FDI in the education sector.
* Centre to announce new education policy soon; govt received over 2 lakh suggestions on it.
Climate change:
* Rs 4,400 crore allocated for the 'Clean Air policy'. In this, the focus will be on those cities that have a population of one million.
* India's commitment towards tackling climate change made in Paris conference kick-starts from January 1, 2021.
* PM KUSUM to be expanded to provide 2 million farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps.
* Sitharaman allocated Rs 2,955 crores to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change which was roughly 10 per cent more than the previous Budgets.
* Out of this, pollution control got a fresh budget of Rs 460 crores, which includes multiple initiatives like the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).
Infrastructure:
* India to provide 273 billion rupees for promotion of industry and commerce.
* Firms operating old thermal power plants advised to shut units if emission norms not met.
* India to allocate 44 billion rupees for clean air incentives in cities with over 1 million people.
* India to allocate 220 billion rupees for power and renewables.
* Conventional energy meters to be replaced by prepaid smart meters in the next three years.
* India to expand national gas grid to 27,000 km.
* Large solar power capacity to be set up alongside rail tracks, on land owned by Indian Railways.
Transport:
* 550 wi-fi facilities have been commissioned at railway stations.
* Proposal for setting up large solar power capacity alongside rail track is under consideration.
* More Tejas type trains will connect tourist destinations
* 1,150 trains to be run in PPP mode, also 4 stations to be redeveloped with help of the private sector.
* 100 more airports to be developed by 2025 to support Udaan scheme.
* Government to consider corporatisation of at least one major port and listing it on stock exchanges.
* Rs 1.7 lakh cr provided for transport infrastructure in 2020-21.
Agriculture:
* 2.83 trillion rupees for agriculture and allied activities.
* Approves 3.6 trillion rupees for a federal water scheme.
* The government to disburse Rs 15 lakh crore among farmers as credit for the year 2020-21.
* Refinancing scheme of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will be further expanded.
Medicine:
* Special bridge courses will be designed for teachers, nurses, para-medical staff and caregivers.
* Proposal to attach medical colleges with district hospitals on the Public-Private Partnership.