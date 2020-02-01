Naidu suggests giving reports on Demands for Grants before budget approval

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suggested to all concerned to ensure submission of reports on Demands for Grants of various Ministries by the Department Related Standing Committees (DRSCs) before the budget is approved by the Parliament.

He said submission of such reports later would not give time for the government to consider the recommendations made by the committees in respect of various ministries.

Naidu spoke on the need for timely submission of reports at a meeting of leaders of various parties in Rajya Sabha at his residence coinciding with the start of the budget session.

The Chairman urged Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi to talk to all concerned including Chairmen of various committees regarding timely submission of reports on Demands for Grants.

Naidu said he would also speak to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard.

Naidu reminded the leaders of the good work done by the Rajya Sabha during the last two sessions in terms of the productivity and quality of debates and urged them to ensure the same positive momentum during the budget session.

He said that the session offers ample opportunities to raise and discuss all issues of wider public concern during the long debates on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address as also discussion on the budget.

He also advised leaders to ensure that members belonging to respective parties come prepared to make an effective contribution to the debates in the House.

Voicing his concern over inadequate attendance during the proceedings of the House and in the meetings of various committees, Naidu urged the leaders of various parties to ensure attendance by their Members.

According to an official release, he noted that a situation of lack of quorum should not arise as it reflects poorly on the functioning of legislatures.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the government should be willing to accommodate concerns of the opposition and enable various issues of public concern to be discussed in the House.

Joshi said the government is always willing to discuss any issue as decided by the Chairman.