/IT filing date extended beyond September 15? Here's what the tax department really said

On Sunday (September 14), the Income Tax department debunked rumours circulating on social media about the extension of the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline beyond September 15, 2025. In an official clarification, the department confirmed that the due date for filing ITRs remains fixed at September 15, 2025. The department took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to refute the claims suggesting that the deadline, initially set for July 31, 2025, and later extended to September 15, 2025, would be further extended to September 30, 2025. The Income Tax department highlighted that such news was entirely fake.

Taxpayers were advised to rely exclusively on the official Income Tax India handle for accurate updates and to reach out to the helpdesk, which operates 24/7, for any assistance. The department stressed that support was available through phone calls, live chats, WebEx sessions, and even on Twitter/X.

The false notice making the rounds had said that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had decided to push the filing deadline further due to concerns over system readiness and stakeholder feedback. However, the department clarified that these claims were untrue.

Earlier, the Income Tax Department reported that over 6 crore ITRs had already been filed for the Assessment Year 2025-26, thanking both taxpayers and tax professionals for helping achieve this milestone. It encouraged those yet to file to do so promptly, to avoid last-minute hassles. As the final day approaches, taxpayers are reminded that failing to file by the deadline could result in penalties and complications, including late filing fees, interest charges, delayed refunds, and more stringent scrutiny of returns.

What are the penalties and fine for not filing ITR on time?

Under Section 234F, if ITRs are filed late, taxpayers may face a late fee of up to Rs 5,000. The penalty is Rs 1,000 if the

income is less than Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 5,000 if it exceeds that threshold.

Other Consequences of Late Filing:

Interest on Tax Due: Interest charges may apply under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C

Carry Forward Losses: Only certain losses, such as unabsorbed depreciation and house property loss, can still be carried forward if ITR is filed late

Refund Delays: Delayed filing could cause a delay in processing any refunds

Increased Scrutiny: Late filings might lead to closer scrutiny from the Income Tax Department