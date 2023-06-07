India’s services sector displays resilient growth despite May slowdown

India's services sector exhibited remarkable resilience in May, even as the pace of growth slightly eased from the previous month.

According to the monthly survey conducted by S&P Global, the sector recorded the second-strongest rate of expansion in nearly 13 years, bolstered by favorable demand conditions and new client acquisitions. While the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell from 62 in April to 61.2 in May, the output still grew at the second-quickest pace since July 2010.