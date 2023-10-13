Indian audiences embrace blockbuster movies on the big screen

India's Bollywood, the Hindi film industry based out of Mumbai, may now exhale in relief as Shah Rukh Khan's charm shines on screen.

Despite worries over several big-screen disappointments in the previous year, it is clear that Indians still adore going to the movies.

The triumph of extravagant, life-sized movies like "Pathan" and "Jawan" bears witness to this. In addition, big-budget upcoming films like "Tiger 3," "Dunki," and "Project K" demonstrate that the appeal of the big screen is still strong despite the threat posed by OTT platforms and web series in theatres, which was a worry after the epidemic.

A recent survey by 'The CineFiles' shows that 98 per cent of Indians believe that the magic of cinema comes to life on a big screen. Thirty per cent of the participants ascribe this opinion to elements like specific directors, themes, and visual effects (VFX).

Ninety per cent of respondents said that seeing the newest film in a theatre is their favourite way to pass the time when not at home. This preference outranks going shopping, seeing live performances, and going on adventurous trips.

A noteworthy 63 per cent of participants thought about movies at least once every two weeks, highlighting the fact that the cinematic experience is far from being obsolete. Many generations agree with this sentiment; Gen Z and Millennials are even thinking about going to the movies on a big screen once a week.

Out of the 5,000 respondents to the survey, 41 per cent were Gen Z and 59 per cent were Millennials and Gen X.

Indian moviegoers are also renowned for their meticulous planning; 74 per cent of them choose films that speak to them and reserve seats at least three days in advance. Furthermore, 74% of moviegoers like to view a film at a theatre from the seat of their choosing, therefore they make reservations in advance.

When deciding which movies to see on a large screen, the plot, the cast, the director, reviews and ratings, and the trailer's impact are the main deciding considerations. Interestingly, 38% of those surveyed in Delhi value reviews and ratings, people in Bengaluru value the director's involvement (32 per cent), and people in Mumbai value the storyline (43 per cent). This illustrates how crucial high-quality content is.