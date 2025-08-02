India’s strategic shift: Diversifying exports amid US tariff pressure

The US government’s recent decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods has ignited tensions between the two nations, but India’s response so far has been measured. Despite the headline-grabbing nature of the tariff order, the Indian government remains focused on strategic adjustments rather than retaliatory measures. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has assured that the government will safeguard the interests of India’s exporters, particularly small entrepreneurs and farmers. The Ministry of External Affairs reaffirmed that the broader US-India relationship remains resilient, with short-term trade disputes unlikely to derail the larger partnership.

The tariff impact and India’s response

The 25 per cent tariff, effective from August 1, affects several key Indian export sectors, including textiles, gems and jewellery, auto components, and seafood. However, products like pharmaceuticals, IT services, and high-end engineering goods remain relatively insulated, with the Indian government taking steps to mitigate the adverse impact on affected industries.

India’s export strategy now hinges on diversifying into new markets and improving competitiveness in regions like the UK, the EU, and ASEAN. The country recently signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK, and negotiations with the EU are in their final stages, with a deal expected before the end of the year. These markets are seen as crucial in offsetting the impact of tariffs in the US. Additionally, India is exploring emerging markets such as Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Ethiopia to boost exports in key sectors.

The Indian government is particularly focused on industries facing direct tariff challenges, such as textiles and engineering goods, Mintreported. Plans are underway to ramp up exports to new destinations, including Sao Tome, Greece, and Lithuania, for sectors like engineering, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Such diversification will reduce India’s dependency on the US and shield its export sector from potential trade shocks.

Long-term trade dynamics and strategic shifts

While the 25 per cent tariff is a significant challenge for Indian exporters, the economic impact is expected to be limited in the long run. India’s annual exports to the US, amounting to approximately $87 billion, constitute only a small fraction of the country’s GDP. Analysts predict a modest impact on India’s overall growth, with an estimated dip of 0.2 per cent to 0.4 per cent in GDP. However, sectors that rely heavily on the US market, such as textiles and gems and jewellery, could see sharper declines in exports.

The broader trade tensions reflect deeper strategic disagreements between India and the US. Trump’s administration has been critical of India’s economic policies, including its agricultural market and defence procurement practices. As India stands firm on its sovereignty, particularly regarding food security and defence, the country’s approach remains focused on diversifying its export base and protecting long-term growth interests.

In the face of tariffs, India’s resilience and ongoing efforts to expand its footprint in new markets position it well for navigating this trade storm. Despite the disruption caused by the tariffs, India’s economic agility remains a key strength, and its export diversification strategy is already showing signs of potential success.