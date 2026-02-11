India's electronics exports could hit $45bn; Tamil Nadu's share over $18bn

The Southern Indian State of Tamil Nadu is playing a crucial role in India's electronics manufacturing and electronics export, highlighted the state's Industries Minister TRB Rajaa. He projected that Tamil Nadu's electronics exports in 2025-26 would even surpass the $18bn mark, which is expected to be well over 40% of India's projected $45bn electronics exports for the same period. Rajaa was addressing 'Source India- Electronics Supply Chain,' a Business-to-Business platform of the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA).



Mentioning that India's electronics manufacturing industry aims to hit $500 billion output by 2030, Rajaa said that Tamil Nadu's share would likely be at $150 billion then. To further boost the state's potential, Rajaa urged industry to go beyond manufacturing and services, to invest in R&D, while also involving academia to identify the possibilities and areas that need attention. He said that the Tamil Nadu government's providing additional incentive packages beyond the Central government's packages has helped it bag five of seven projects under the first phase of the electronics component manufacturing scheme and 69% of all jobs in the second phase.



He also expressed concern over the Central Government not releasing the latest state-wise data on electronics exports for the ongoing financial year. Electronics is no longer just an industry, it is the infrastructure for modern civilisation- from mobility and healthcare to defence, energy, AI and space-it sits at the core of every national priority, said Dr Sasikumar Gendham, President, ELCINA. "To power India’s rise as the world’s electronics engine, we must move from assembly to value creation, from cost advantage to capability advantage, and from fragmentation to strong ecosystem thinking—integrating MSMEs, academia and supplier development," he added.

As part of the inaugural session, ELCINA released its latest report titled “Tamil Nadu’s Electronics Industry – Status and Growth of the Industry,” highlighting the state’s manufacturing performance, export growth and opportunities for deeper localisation. The report highlighted that Tamil Nadu had 191 units connected to electronics manufacturing, and it is also the state with the largest number of mobile phone manufacturing units and those making related components.