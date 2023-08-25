India ranks among top 5 nations for rapidly growing AI talent: LinkedIn report

A recently released LinkedIn report shows the number of LinkedIn profiles indicating talents in artificial intelligence (AI) has increased 14 times in the previous seven years in India, placing the country among the top five in the world with the fastest-growing talent for the technology.

Over the last year, 43 per cent of the Indian workforce has seen an increase in AI adoption in their organizations. This spike has driven 60 per cent of all workers and 71 percent of so-called Generation Z professionals to recognise that learning AI abilities might help them advance in their careers. Two-thirds of Indians stated they plan to master at least one digital talent by 2023, with AI and machine learning among the top abilities on their list.

The report's analysis of 25 countries highlights that the number of LinkedIn members who added AI skills to their profiles nearly doubled after the launch of ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot that responds to a variety of written queries, last year, rising from 7.7 percent in May–November 2022 to 13 percent in November 2022–June 2023.

According to the survey, the focus on soft skills like creativity and communication is especially significant in India in the age of AI. Around 91 percent of senior executives see the rising necessity of AI skills, above the global average of 72 percent. The bulk of the Indian workforce agrees, with 7 in 10 (69 percent) professionals believing that soft skills like creativity and problem solving enable them to offer a fresh perspective on work.

The first 'Future of Work: State of Work @ AI' report from the professional networking platform states that, India, Singapore, Finland, Ireland, and Canada have the highest percentage of AI skill adoption. The usage of the skills goes beyond technology into a variety of areas, such as retail, education, and financial services.

The top vocations with talents that can be boosted by generative AI are software engineer (96 per cent), customer service representative (76 per cent), and salesman (59 per cent). Oil field operators (one per cent), environmental health and safety professionals (three per cent), and nurses (six percent), on the other hand, are the vocations with the fewest augmentable abilities.

In 2023, half of India's top executives plan to upskill or hire for AI skills. Concurrently, 57 percent of CEOs intend to increase AI adoption in their organizations next year.

"As artificial intelligence shapes the future of work, India recognizes the value of human potential and the critical role that soft skills will play in developing a world-class workforce of the future. With India's top CEOs acknowledging the relevance of interpersonal skills in the age of AI, we're approaching an era that values more rewarding, human-centric work," the report quotes Ashutosh Gupta, LinkedIn India's national manager as saying.

Moreover, LinkedIn has launched a three-year cooperation with The Nudge Institute, a non-profit focused on sustainable lives, to develop employable skills among young Indians from economically challenged neighborhoods.