As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, markets in both countries have turned extremely volatile, with the Pakistani stock index experiencing a more significant hit.

Advertisment

The turmoil reached new heights on Friday, as India's equity markets opened sharply lower, and Pakistan's KSE-100 index see-sawing wildly, driven by growing geopolitical risks.

Advertisment

This instability largely stems from Pakistan's escalation to India's response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Indian stock markets open in red

The benchmark Sensex Index was trading below the 80,000-point mark, down nearly 800 points by mid-day. The broader NSE Nifty50 was down about 1 per cent, testing the 24,000-point mark.

Advertisment

The sectoral trades also showed weakness, with the S&P BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices in the red.

Interestingly, the Nifty consumer durables index was the only one to hold its ground, seeing a modest uptick amidst the broader market decline.

Still, experts cited India's economic strength—buoyed by high GDP growth and easing interest rates—as supporting long-term investor confidence.

However, investor sentiment seemed dampened on Friday, exacerbated by the escalating military standoff.

On the BSE, 2,466 stocks fell, compared to 423 advancers, signalling a broad-based sell-off.

Despite the downturn, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net buyers, purchasing ₹2,007.96 crore in equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net sellers, offloading shares worth ₹596.25 crore.

Amid the overall market downturn, defence stocks emerged as clear winners.

With heightened tensions and expectations of increased defence spending, stocks of companies like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw sharp gains, some climbing as much as 5 per cent.

This surge underscores investor confidence in the defence sector, with an anticipated boost in military procurement and operations.

On the global stage, companies such as Dassault Aviation, makers of Rafale jets, also saw increased buying interest, highlighting a worldwide trend toward strengthening defence capabilities amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Indian rupee takes a hit

On the currency front, the Indian rupee extended its slide on Friday after falling 1.1 per cent to reach ₹85.57 per dollar, marking its sharpest decline since February 2022.

The rupee's drop reflects growing investor caution amid geopolitical instability and heightened demand for the safe-haven US Dollar.

Pakistan's KSE-100 gyrates wildly

Pakistan's KSE-100 index see-sawed wildly between losses and gains, with the stock bourse oscillating 1,000 points in either direction.

After being one of the top-performing stock bourses this year, the index has been down about 12 per cent since the Pahalgam attack.

Friday's gains in the stock index were largely driven by optimism surrounding IMF financial support and expectations of stable inflation.

However, analysts warn that this optimism may be short-lived if tensions escalate further, as reflected in Pakistan's stock market suffering more deeply overall than Indian benchmarks.

Over the past three sessions, the Pakistan Stock Exchange has shed over 10 per cent, reflecting growing fears of economic instability and anxiety ahead of an IMF board review.

Rising tensions: India-Pakistan standoff escalates

On the ground, military activity has surged on both sides of the border. In response to rising threats, India has bolstered security in New Delhi, deploying additional forces and enhancing surveillance.

In a strategic move, India has suspended trade ties with Pakistan and is actively reviewing the Indus Waters Treaty, signalling a hardening stance. Diplomatic relations remain tense, with both nations summoning each other's High Commissioners for the third time this week, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

Given the ongoing geopolitical risks, experts predict continued market volatility in both Indian and Pakistani stock markets.

While defence stocks may continue to see strong interest, aviation, tourism, and logistics sectors are expected to remain under pressure. Investors remain cautious as the situation remains fluid, with the potential for further escalation in the coming days.