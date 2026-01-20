India aims to build 350 airports by 2047: Civil Aviation Minister at Davos

While speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said India aims to build around 350 airports by 2047, adding that India has planned to build 50 airports in the next 5 years.

"We have a plan to build 50 airports in the next 5 years, and by Viksit Bharat 2047, when we want to see a developed India, we want to have up to 350 airports," Naidu said on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

"We are the third largest domestic aviation market in the world. It was not a natural growth, but rather due to policy-making, a strong infusion of capital into the civil aviation sector, and the whole idea of democratising civil aviation in the country and expanding regional connectivity..." he added.

India's tremendous growth

Naidu highlighted that India has witnessed a tremendous growth in the last 10-11 years, and it is expected to see this kind of growth for the next 25-30 years. He said that, along with building airports, India has ordered almost 1700 aircraft.

"Every sector in India has seen a tremendous growth in the last 10-11 years and we are projected to see this kind of growth for the next 25-30 years. From 74 airports in 2014, we have grown to 164 today... We have a plan to build 50 airports in the next 5 years and by 2047, when we want to see a developed India, we want to have up to 350 airports. We have almost 1700 aircraft orders, and no other country has this kind of order... Every year, in civil aviation itself, we are growing at a growth rate of over 10-12%..." he added.

Commenting on the ongoing engagements between state governments and foreign conglomerates, Minister Naidu said the aim was collaboration rather than mere gains. He emphasised the importance of contributing through meaningful dialogue and debate to build a future that is sustainable, safe, secure and driven by technology for everyone.