In FY25, the highest salary was Rs 148 crore. Who earned it? List

Persistent Systems' CEO, Sandeep Kalra, has become the highest-paid CEO in the country with annual earnings of Rs 148 crore, which is twice his previous year's remuneration. Here's a list of the highest-paid executives in India.

Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp promoter and chairman, earned Rs 109 crore. His yearly remunerationis unchanged. The biggest change is seen in the yearly remunerationof Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul, the co-founder of Swiggy. Obul's salary package surged 14 times; he earned Rs 90 crore.

According to Business Standard, BSE 200 companies paid remuneration of Rs 5,819.75 crore to their CEOs and directors.

Murali K Divi, the CEO of Divi Laboratories, earned Rs 88 crore. He is fourth on the list.

Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety earned Rs 76.6 crore, 11 times his salary in the financial year 2024.

SN Subrahmanyan, Executive Chairman, Larsen and Toubro, earned Rs 76.3 crore. His remunerationjumped nearly 50 per cent. He had earned Rs 51.05 crorein the financial year 2024.

Adani Enterprises Executive Director Vinay Prakash earned Rs 69.3 crore.

Bajaj Auto’s Rajiv Bajaj earned Rs 58.6 crore, and Tech Mahindra’s Mohit Joshi earned Rs 53.9 crore.

156 executives and directors earned Rs 10 crore in FY 2025. 399 executives earned between Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 crore.

Who is Sandeep Kalra?

Sandeep Kalra is the Executive Director and CEO of Persistent Systems. He has over 30 years of experience in the IT service industry.

Sandeep Kalra is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He spent over 16 years at HCL. He held leadership positions, including for outsourced Product Engineering, extending HCL Technologies' presence in Latin America and Canada, as well as leading the Pharmaceuticals vertical.