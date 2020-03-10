IMF's chief economist Gita Gopinath suggest ways to counter economic impact from coronavirus

In order to counter the economic impact from the ongoing coronavirus crisis, government and policy-makers need to implement substantial measures

That's the word from international monetary fund's chief economist Gita Gopinath.

Also read: Trade impact of Coronavirus epidemic for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN report

In a blog on IMF's website, Chief economist at IMF, Gita Gopinath has suggested some recommendations like providing money directly into the hands of households and businesses and also implement substantial targeted fiscal and financial market measures.

Also read: Global growth to fall below last year's level due to coronavirus: IMF

Gopinath further added that the government should enhance funding unwell workers so that they can stay at home without fear of losing their jobs.

She also suggested that to counter the current instability central banks should be ready to provide liquidity to banks particularly to those lending to medium and cottage industries.

Gopinath said that for those laid off, unemployment insurance could be temporarily enhanced, by extending the duration of the insurance, increasing benefits or relaxing eligibility for the same.

She elucidated the example of Italy’s extension of tax deadline and wage supplementation fund to support the workers amid travel restrictions and quarantine.

In an effort to ease down the effects of financial crunch amid virus outbreak South Korea has initiated wage subsidies to help people need their daily needs and businesses to continue their services.

