How the Jain community's bulk buying saved Rs 21 crore on 186 cars

The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) used a clever technique to secure a whopping Rs 21 crore discount on 186 luxury cars. The community of Jain traders bulk-bought luxury cars, making the companies shell out massive discounts.

In total, the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) saved Rs 21.22 crore on 186 luxury vehicles across India.

The prices of the cars were in the range of Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.34 crore. The members of the group collectively saved the amount as the dealers of the cars benefited from assured sales and reduced marketing spends.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The group had been talking about discounts with Audi, Mercedes, and BMW since February 2025.

JITO's Innovative Scheme

Amit Shah, convener of JITO J-Point, said that 190 cars had been purchased by JITO members. All of these vehicles were premium cars, and the offer is still active.

He added that JITO sold 25-30 cars in Gujarat alone.

"After this initiative, we launched another one. The leadership team of JITO J-Point has started a new campaign called JPoint Utsav – a 90-day campaign running through October, November, and December. In this, we have onboarded more than 15 brands for the benefit of our members. So far, members have purchased vehicles ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.25 crore, through which they have collectively benefited by Rs 21 crore," he told ANI.

Prakshal Shah, the Co-Convenor of JITO J-Point, said the organisation is working towards economic empowerment and knowledge. It is running 16 projects, one of which is J Point.

This website could be used by any Jain across the world to buy or sell. It would work as an e-commerce website for the Jain community.

JITO has 65,000-strong members. It has partnered with dealers of 15 top brands, including Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. It is expanding its purchase model into electronics, medicines, and jewellery.