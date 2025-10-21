How did Sensex, Nifty perform during the Special Muhurat trading session?

The Indian market indices, Sensex and Nifty, remained largely flat during the Special Muhurat trading. NSE's Nifty ended the session at 25,868.60, up 25.45 points or 0.10 per cent. BSE's Sensex was up 62.97 points, ending at 84,426.34.

Which shares gained during the Muhurat Session?

In Nifty, stocks like Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Infosys, and M&M rallied. Stocks like Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Max Healthcare, and Asian Paints slipped. Barring Nifty PSU Banks and Realty, all sectoral indices ended in green.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

TheBombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were opened for trading from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, marking the beginning of Samvat 2082.

What experts say?

Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga told ANI that since last Diwali (Samvat 2081), the market indices had been affected by turbulence due to external headwinds such as geopolitical tensions, tariff uncertainty, and aggressive Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) outflows. He, however, said that Samvat 2082 will likely hold more promise for the markets.

He said that the new Samvatyear will see a more stable performance, with a gradual but sustained upside. He also predicted that the Nifty would breach the 30,000 mark by the next Diwali. He also said that the BSE Sensex will likely hit the 95,000 mark.

The Muhurat trading session is organised with the belief that investments made during this auspicious time will usher in good returns.

Unlike this year, the indices soured during the stipulated one-hour period.

However, this year, Nifty hovered around the 25000 mark, as it was impacted by external factors such as geopolitical tensions, tariff wars, and regime change.

The next year, however, theindustry is expecting double-digit corporate earnings, which may also aid the market indices.