Hotel industry projected to contribute $1 trillion to India’s GDP by 2047: Report 

The Indian hotel industry is expected to directly contribute $ 1 trillion to the country’s GDP by 2047, attributed to an increase in domestic tourism and international arrivals, a report said. According to the Hotel Association of India (HAI) and Benori Knowledge report, “Vision 2047: Indian Hotel Industry,” the direct GDP contribution of the hotel industry was $40 billion in 2022 and is predicted to increase to $68 billion by 2027.

It also stated that it could reach $1 trillion by 2047. The association for the hotel industry said that, in order for the sector to reach its goal, growth must expand outside of metro areas into second- and third-tier cities as well as rural areas.

The report noted that the total contribution does take into account aspects of services from related business verticals, such as food and beverage and salons and spas, but does not take into account the expansion of the services market, eliminating scenario-based contribution estimations. The report says that variables including GDP growth, rising income levels, a rise in both domestic and international visitor arrivals are attributed to the predicted gain.

Domestic tourist visits are anticipated to rise from 677 million in 2021 to 1.5 billion by 2030 and then further to 15 billion by 2047 in the long term (2037-2047), according to the report. The survey noted that there would be 1.5 million international visitors arriving in India in 2021, 15 million by 2024, 25 million by 2030, and “are further projected to grow attracting 100 million tourists by 2047.”

As per the report, all of these variables have opened up new prospects in the tourist and hospitality sectors. Technology, environmental and social sustainability, assistance from policymakers, and macroeconomic variables will all be significant, according to HAI Secretary General M P Bezbaruah.

