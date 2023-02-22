Hong Kong's ambitious budget plan to focus on 'Happy Hong Kong'

On February 22, 2023, Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan unveiled the city's budget plan for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

The budget emphasises innovation and technology and seeks to revitalise Hong Kong's economy and address ongoing social and economic challenges, specifically focusing on creating a "Happy Hong Kong."

Incentivising the development of the industry using cultural exchange in the form of a carnival will help increase consumption in the country.

In addition, the budget plan also includes some notable tax alterations. With tax raises in place to increase the country's revenue.

One of the key features of the budget plan is a package of measures to support innovation and technology development.

The government has allocated $2.6 billion to various initiatives, including research and development grants, technology transfer support, and start-up funding.

In addition, around $6.4 million has been allocated for Web3 development with a task force dedicated to creating digital assets.

These measures are aimed at boosting Hong Kong's competitiveness in the global economy and supporting the city's transformation into a technology hub.

The budget plan also includes measures to address ongoing social and economic challenges, such as housing and healthcare, to create a "Happy Hong Kong".

The government has pledged to increase public housing spending and set out to distribute $5,000 of vouchers to strengthen consumption.

The budget also includes provisions for improving healthcare services and facilities, including constructing new hospitals and hiring more healthcare professionals.

Despite the ambitious goals in the budget plan, some observers have raised concerns about the challenges Hong Kong faces in the coming year.

Ongoing political unrest, the global economic slowdown, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic all present significant challenges to Hong Kong's economy and society.

However, the government's focus on creating a "Happy Hong Kong" reflects a commitment to addressing the city's social and economic challenges while investing in the future.

The plan's success will depend on various factors, including the ongoing political and economic situation in Hong Kong and the broader global context.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE