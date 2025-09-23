GST new rates 2025: How much Maruti, Hyundai sales increased amid Navratri

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms took effect on Monday, fuelling bumper demand across industries. The festive demand was also buoyedby the ongoing festive season. The auto industryand the electronicsindustry were positively impacted, with companies like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai witnessing enquiries and bookings.

The GST reform implementation coincided with the first day of Navratri. The automobile sector registered historic numbers.

How car companies fared

Maruti Suzuki recorded 80,000 enquiries and delivered 25,000 cars. These figures were the company's highest in 35 years. The bookings for small cars increased to 50 per cent.

A similar trend was also witnessed by Hyundai. 11,000 cars were booked on a single day, its best performance in five years.

Tata Motors also recorded 10,000 car deliveries and over 25,000 enquiries on the first day of Navaratri.

The GST slabs of 12 per cent and 28 per cent were abolished. Most of the items in these slabs were moved to the 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs, lowering their prices.

"The response from customers has been phenomenal--something we haven't seen in the last 35 years. On the very first day, we recorded 80,000 enquiries, and have already delivered over 25,000 cars, with deliveries expected to touch 30,000 shortly," he added.

Maruti had reduced the prices of all of its offerings.

The company's bookings after the price reduction increased to 75,000, with nearly 15,000 bookings coming in every day. This is 50 per cent more than usual, reported ET.

Tata also issued a statement.

"With the commencement of the festive season, supported by the benefits announced by Tata Motors and the implementation of GST 2.0 rate cuts, the company has recorded noteworthy performance on the very first day of the reforms taking effect," the company said.

Cars24, which sells used cars, witnessed a 400 per cent jump in car deliveries.